Soccer-Aguero needs time to return to best form, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero needs time to rediscover his best form after a lengthy spell out and the Argentine will have to fight for his spot in the squad, manager Pep Guardiola said. A combination of injuries and COVID-19 have restricted Aguero to 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 32-year-old made his first start in four months in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham United, which marked City's 20th straight victory in all competitions. Guardiola said Aguero, City's record scorer with 256 goals, remains a key player of the team.

"He knows it from day one, the guys who play deserve to play," Guardiola said https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/pep-guardiola-sergio-aguero-west-ham. "It's not just for Sergio - it's for everyone. I try to make fair decisions. "Sergio is so important for us. He has special talents and special quality.

"There will be games that are tight and difficult and we need a goal - who is the best guy in these terms? Him. "But he is coming back after a year and needs time."

City are top of the table with 62 points after 26 games, 12 points above rivals Manchester United.

