After League Winners Shield, Lobera eyeing ISL trophy

After winning their first-ever trophy on Sunday, Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera is now setting his eyes on the Indian Super League (ISL) trophy. Mumbai City defeated ATK Mohun Bagan in the final match of the ISL league stage on Sunday to win the League Winners Shield.Lobera's men made the most of their chances as they dished out a complete performance to beat Bagan 2-0 at the GMC Stadium Bambolim. "The season is not over. We have to continue being ambitious but now we have to enjoy the play-offs. We want to win the trophy," Lobera said after the match.

"At this moment, every team is a difficult team. We have to be careful. It is (FC Goa) going to be a very good game against a good team and hopefully, we will win the semi-final," he added. With the win, the Islanders not only topped the league stage but also booked their place in the AFC Champions League (ACL) 2022 group stage. By doing so, they will become the second Indian club after FC Goa to play in the ACL.

The final league game of the season was expected to be close, with two of the most consistent teams in the league going head to head. But Lobera's side won comfortably in the end after first-half goals from Mourtada Fall (7') and Bartholomew Ogbeche (39'). Despite losing the top spot to Mumbai, ATK Mohun Bagan will still harbour hopes of salvaging their season with a second successive ISL title.

Lobera is elated after securing the League Winners Shield and said his players deserved the trophy. "I am very happy because Mumbai City and City Football Group (CFG) gave us all everything and now is the moment to enjoy and analyse the things we achieved. I think my players deserved to win this trophy and finally, hopefully, we can achieve another one," said the Mumbai City boss.

"I always believe in my players because I am working with them all the time. They are warriors. They are ambitious players and amazing persons. We are a family on and off the pitch and finally, I think we were very strong mentally. We had a difficult situation when we lost one game against Jamshedpur but finally, we are a strong team and we deserved to finish at the top of the table," he added. Mumbai City FC will play their two-legged semi-finals against fourth-placed FC Goa. ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the league stage will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC. (ANI)

