Leverkusen top four hopes dealt another blow in 2-1 defeat by Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.

Two goals in eleven minutes at the start of the second half from Ermedin Demirovic and Lucas Holer put the visitors in control and although Leon Bailey pulled a goal back on 70 minutes -- his first in 11 games -- Leverkusen could not find an equaliser on Sunday.

Freiburg's first win over 'Die Werkself' (The Company's Eleven) in eight attempts takes them up to eighth in the table and although Leverkusen remain 6th, it was another blow to their top four hopes and they are now five points behind Eintracht Frankfurt. Peter Bosz's side, who were also dumped out of the Europa League by Swiss outfit Young Boys on Thursday, have now picked up just five points from a possible 18 in the league.

