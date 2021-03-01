Left Menu

Another winning chase: Afridi, Wiese lead Lahore to victory

Weve seen towards the back end its difficult to defend here with one short boundary. Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant 83 off 54 balls and Ben Dunk remained unbeaten on 57 after Lahore had slipped to 0-2 in the first over and then also lost key batsman Mohammad Hafeez for 15 inside the batting powerplay.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 10:25 IST
Another winning chase: Afridi, Wiese lead Lahore to victory

Shaheen Afridi's ferocious pace and David Wiese's late charge spurred Lahore Qalandars to a six-wicket win over defending champion Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

Afridi returned figures of 3-27, with his bowling reaching speeds of 94 mph (around 150 kph) on Sunday. That helped to restrict Karachi to 186-9 despite half centuries by Sharjeel Khan (64) and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (57). Wiese's blistering 31 not out off nine balls carried Lahore to 189-4 in 19.2 overs in reply as the tall South African clubbed two successive sixes against Australian fast bowler Daniel Christian to finish off the game. Karachi had a sniff of victory when Lahore required 30 off the last two overs. But Mohammad Amir's 19th over went for 20 with Wiese getting two fortunate edges to the boundary and then lofting the fast bowler over long off for a six.

''To be honest, I always felt we were in with a shout in that situation,'' Wiese said.

''Sometimes you smash it straight to the fielder, so those little nicks count. We've seen towards the back end it's difficult to defend here with one short boundary.'' Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant 83 off 54 balls and Ben Dunk remained unbeaten on 57 after Lahore had slipped to 0-2 in the first over and then also lost key batsman Mohammad Hafeez for 15 inside the batting powerplay. Both left-handers shared a 119-run stand before Zaman holed out in the deep in the 18th over. But Wiese's late onslaught carried the team home.

Afridi could have picked up five wickets but Lahore skipper Sohail Akhtar, who won the toss and didn't hesitate to field, dropped a sitter from Khan in the first over.

Babar Azam (5) was clean bowled by Afridi in his second over but only after Zaman failed to hold onto a sharp chance offered by Pakistan's premier batsman, who went to cut Afridi's short-of-length delivery. Afridi pegged back Karachi's hopes of going closer to 200 runs when he clean bowled Waqas Maqsood and Amir off vicious yorkers in the last over.

''They shouldn't have chased it down, but credit goes to Fakhar and David Wiese how they played,'' said Karachi captain Imad Wasim, who surprisingly did not bowl. ''At the end, we should have scored 40 or 50 off the last four overs but we couldn't because of some bad shots and runouts.'' It was the 11th straight successful chase in this season's PSL with no team yet to defend the total after being put into bat by the opposition.

The win pushed Lahore to the top of the points table alongside Peshawar Zalmi with both teams on six points after four games. Karachi has four points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: New fares for auto-rickshaws, taxis come into force

The new fares for CNG-run auto-rickshaws and taxis, envisaging an increase of Rs 3 each in minimum rates, came into force in Mumbai on Monday, officials said.The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has around 60,000 taxis and 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.40 pm DEL16 PM-2NDLD VACCINE PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed t...

Australian PM says cabinet minister accused of rape "vigorously" denies allegation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday an unidentified cabinet minister accused of rape has vigorously rejected the allegation during talks with him.Several opposition lawmakers said late last week they received a letter de...

Cricket-No fans at New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown

The last three matches of New Zealands Twenty20 series against Australia will be played at a closed Wellington Regional Stadium as fans have been barred after a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Monday.NZC moved...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021