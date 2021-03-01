Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Sixers seek more energetic effort vs. slumping Pacers; Australian Popyrin offers glimpse of potential with Singapore win and more

NBA roundup: Mavericks snap Nets’ eight-game win streak Luka Doncic scored 27 points and the visiting Dallas Mavericks pulled away in the second half for a 115-98 victory on Saturday night over the Brooklyn Nets, who saw their season-high winning streak snapped at eight games.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 10:27 IST
Sports News Roundup: Sixers seek more energetic effort vs. slumping Pacers; Australian Popyrin offers glimpse of potential with Singapore win and more
Image Credit: Twitter (@AlexeiPopyrin99)

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Pelicans brace for visit from Jazz

The Utah Jazz have the best record in the NBA. They have lost consecutive games just once this season.

Streaking Wild visit Vegas with West Division lead on the line

The Minnesota Wild will bring the NHL's longest winning streak with them to Las Vegas where they begin a back-to-back with the West Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night. Minnesota, which is tied for second-place with St. Louis and one point behind Vegas, won its sixth straight game in dramatic fashion on Saturday night. Defenseman Matt Dumba scored the game-winner with less than a second left in overtime to give the Wild a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Saint Paul, Minn.

Sixers seek more energetic effort vs. slumping Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to rebound from a disappointing loss when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The Sixers fell 112-109 in overtime at home to the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown

Belgian David Goffin fought back from a set down to beat Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7 6-4 6-2 in the final of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier for his first ATP title in more than three years. It was the fifth singles ATP crown for the world number 15 and follows his success on the hardcourts of Tokyo in 2017.

Australian Popyrin offers glimpse of potential with Singapore win

Australian Alexei Popyrin has blossomed quietly in the shadows of compatriots Nick Kyrgios and Alex De Minaur in recent years but on Sunday the rangy 21-year-old grabbed the spotlight with his maiden ATP title in Singapore. Having never before surmounted the quarter-finals of an ATP event, Popyrin overhauled Kazakh Alexander Bublik 4-6 6-0 6-2 in the Singapore Open decider to continue his eye-catching start to the season. Slow-starting Panthers host Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers have gone four straight games without scoring a first-period goal. They have fallen behind in each of those contests.

Sprinter Blake says he would rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine

Olympic champion sprinter Yohan Blake of Jamaica said he would rather miss the Tokyo Games than get the COVID-19 vaccine, although getting vaccinated will not be required of the athletes competing there this summer. "My mind still stays strong, I don't want any vaccine, I'd rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine, I am not taking it," he was quoted as saying in Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner.

Spurs look to continue home dominance of Nets

The San Antonio Spurs look to continue their winning ways despite being short-handed and with changing rotations when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in the first of a back-to-back against teams from New York City. San Antonio will battle the Knicks on Tuesday to complete the two-games-in-two-nights set.

Tiger thanks golfers for redshirt tribute

Tiger Woods offered a heartfelt thanks to his fellow golfers for their tribute on Sunday, where many donned the 15-time major champion's signature Sunday red and black for the final round. Woods suffered a car accident on Tuesday and was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with a fractured right leg and a shattered ankle, calling into question the future of the 45-year-old's historic career.

NBA roundup: Mavericks snap Nets' eight-game win streak

Luka Doncic scored 27 points and the visiting Dallas Mavericks pulled away in the second half for a 115-98 victory on Saturday night over the Brooklyn Nets, who saw their season-high winning streak snapped at eight games. The Mavericks won for the eighth time in 11 games and bounced back nicely from Thursday's 111-97 loss in Philadelphia. Dallas held Brooklyn to 34 points after halftime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

