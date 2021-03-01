Left Menu

Draw at Chelsea shows why Man U'S title bid has fallen away

We needed to win because obviously the gaps getting bigger. United does remain second in the standings, but City has now been able to extend its lead to 12 points after beating West Ham on Saturday.It is fourth-place West Ham in Chelseas sights.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 10:41 IST
Draw at Chelsea shows why Man U'S title bid has fallen away

An unexpected but burgeoning title challenge for Manchester United has fallen apart in just a few weeks.

A 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday was drab but consequential.

It was the fifth time United has been held in the nine Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went top 47 days earlier.

No wonder Solskjaer downplayed the elevated status, even after the Jan. 12 victory over Burnley gave United a glimmer of hope of ending an eight-year title drought.

With only three wins since then, United has allowed Manchester City to take control — with City showing the attacking strength completely lacking in United's display at Stamford Bridge.

''We were both quite sort of safe,'' United defender Luke Shaw said. ''I don't think we created too many chances. So a bit disappointed with that. We needed to win because obviously the gap's getting bigger.'' United does remain second in the standings, but City has now been able to extend its lead to 12 points after beating West Ham on Saturday.

It is fourth-place West Ham in Chelsea's sights. Drawing a blank in a drab encounter against United kept Chelsea unbeaten in the two months under Thomas Tuchel but the west London club remained a point behind West Ham in the pursuit of Champions League qualification. Man United wants to be achieving more than just top-four finishes but its record against the biggest six teams has been dismal. Not a single goal has been scored all season by United from open play in the league against City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and, of course, Chelsea.

''We are not scoring enough,'' Solskjaer said. ''The next step for this team is to win these games.'' United was left grumbling about the refereeing at Chelsea after not being awarded a penalty in the first half for what looked like handball by Callum Hudson-Odoi. ''I'm a bit concerned that we don't get those penalties after the noises that were made a month or two ago about us getting penalties,'' Solskjaer said. ''So clearly there is a point of managers influencing the referees which they shouldn't do.'' The manager even claimed a ''cheeky'' item on the Chelsea website was ''influencing referees'' which pointed to how United captain Harry Maguire had ''survived VAR reviews'' of fouls on their players in recent encounters.

''What they are saying about Harry Maguire puts pressure on the referees to give penalties against us,'' Solskjaer said, deflecting attention away from the ineffective attack featuring Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Shaw went much further with a claim about what referee Stuart Attwell told Maguire.

''I heard the ref say to H, If I give a pen it's going to cause a lot of talk after,''' Shaw said. ''H was told it was a pen by VAR, but I'm not going to moan.'' Tuchel pointed out that United striker Greenwood had actually handled the ball.

''You see this one second on the iPad and I see it on the field live,'' Tuchel said. ''I don't understand why he needs to check it, but I'm glad it's not a penalty because it would have been even worse.'' A game that ended with Christian Pulisic being deployed from the bench as Olivier Giroud's replacement to lead the attack offered little attacking quality.

''Now it is a moment to hang in and to show performances every three or four days which demands a lot,'' Tuchel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan confirms undergoing eye surgery: Sight difficult, progress is slow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday revealed he has undergone eye surgery, two days after hinting about a medical condition on his official blog. The 78-year-old actor wrote on his blog that the recovery of the surgery is slow and quipped t...

Mumbai: New fares for auto-rickshaws, taxis come into force

The new fares for CNG-run auto-rickshaws and taxis, envisaging an increase of Rs 3 each in minimum rates, came into force in Mumbai on Monday, officials said.The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has around 60,000 taxis and 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.40 pm DEL16 PM-2NDLD VACCINE PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed t...

Australian PM says cabinet minister accused of rape "vigorously" denies allegation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday an unidentified cabinet minister accused of rape has vigorously rejected the allegation during talks with him.Several opposition lawmakers said late last week they received a letter de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021