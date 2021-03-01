Left Menu

Maxwell eager to learn from 'pinnacle of the game' Kohli at RCB

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 01-03-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:22 IST
Maxwell eager to learn from 'pinnacle of the game' Kohli at RCB

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is chuffed about playing alongside and learning from Virat Kohli in the upcoming IPL, calling the Indian captain ''the pinnacle of the game'' for his dominance across formats.

The Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings after an ordinary IPL in 2020, for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore at the auctions last month.

''It's (RCB stint) going to be next level,'' Maxwell told Australian Associated Press (AAP).

''He's (Kohli) been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s.

''He's been able to adapt his game, dominate for a long period of time and deal with the Indian pressure of being their captain and their best player,'' Maxwell added.

The Indian Premier League is scheduled to start in the second week of April and the swashbuckling all-rounder hopes to pick up some leadership qualities from the Indian skipper, who will also be Maxwell's captain at RCB.

''I'm looking forward to watching him go about his work, not just in games but in training, and hopefully tapping into some of the leadership stuff and try and learn off him.'' The 32-year-old said that he has developed a ''good friendship'' with Kohli over the years, adding that the Indian maestro backed him when he took a mental health break in 2019.

''He's been a solid backer of my stance,'' Maxwell said.

''In a way he probably understood a lot of the things that I was going through ... a lot of expectation and pressure, which I'm sure he can relate to.'' Kohli, who recently opened up about his own battle with depression during a harrowing tour of England in 2014, had lauded Maxwell's decision to take a break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan confirms undergoing eye surgery: Sight difficult, progress is slow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday revealed he has undergone eye surgery, two days after hinting about a medical condition on his official blog. The 78-year-old actor wrote on his blog that the recovery of the surgery is slow and quipped t...

Mumbai: New fares for auto-rickshaws, taxis come into force

The new fares for CNG-run auto-rickshaws and taxis, envisaging an increase of Rs 3 each in minimum rates, came into force in Mumbai on Monday, officials said.The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has around 60,000 taxis and 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.40 pm DEL16 PM-2NDLD VACCINE PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed t...

Australian PM says cabinet minister accused of rape "vigorously" denies allegation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday an unidentified cabinet minister accused of rape has vigorously rejected the allegation during talks with him.Several opposition lawmakers said late last week they received a letter de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021