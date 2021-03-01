Halliday, Sullivan added to White Ferns T20 squad

Northern Districts all-rounder Brooke Halliday has replaced Lea Tahuhu in the New Zealand women (White Ferns) squad for the upcoming GJ Gardner Homes T20I series against England. Meanwhile, Canterbury's Gabby Sullivan remains with the squad as injury cover for seamer Hannah Rowe. Rowe tweaked her quad in Sunday's third ODI in Dunedin and will be monitored over the next 24 hours.

All-rounder Halliday, who scored back-to-back half centuries in the opening two ODI's against England, gets her opportunity on the back of an impressive start to her international career. "Everyone saw how well Brooke went in the recent ODI series," said White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine.

Advertisement

"She stepped up with the bat and ball offering some handy overs. Although she's not a like-for-like replacement for Lea Tahuhu, it's good to see her getting a chance in the T20 format," she added. The White Ferns assembled in Wellington today ahead of the T20 series to be played alongside the New Zealand men v Australia T20I series as double-header fixtures at Sky Stadium in Wellington on March 3, 5 and 7.

All the matches will be played behind closed doors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)