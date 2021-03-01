Left Menu

I had no doubt of our togetherness: Klopp after Liverpool win for Alisson

PTI | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:19 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted the togetherness of the team had never been in doubt as the Reds halted a run of four defeats in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

Curtis Jones dedicated his goal to absent Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, whose father died in a drowning accident in Brazil earlier this week.

Klopp hailed the victory as ''very important'' for Liverpool's hopes of staying in contact with the clubs at the top of the table.

The defending champions remain in sixth place, 19 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City and two points behind West Ham for a UEFA Champions League spot.

