Left Menu

Afridi thanks fans for birthday wishes, creates more confusion about his "age"

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is celebrating his birthday today and he took to Twitter to thank the fans for sending their wishes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:23 IST
Afridi thanks fans for birthday wishes, creates more confusion about his "age"
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi (Photo/ Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is celebrating his birthday today and he took to Twitter to thank the fans for sending their wishes. However, a simple tweet by Afridi has ended up creating more confusion about his age which has always been a huge point of debate in the cricketing world.

"Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes -- 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match-winning performances for all MS fans," tweeted Afridi on Monday. As per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Afridi was born on March 1, 1980, which makes his age 41.

This is not the first time that Afridi has been talking about his age. Back in 2019, Afridi had revealed that he was not 16 but he was 19 when he made his debut way back in 1998. As per the record books, Afridi had smashed the fastest-hundred in international cricket against Sri Lanka when he was just 16 years old.

"I was just nineteen, and not sixteen like they claim. I was born in 1975. So yes, the authorities stated my age incorrectly," Afridi had written in his autobiography titled 'Game Changer.' Now if Afridi's claim of being born in 1975 stands correct, then that makes his age 46, so saying that he is 44 only adds to the confusion.

Afridi had retired from international cricket in 2017. He bid adieu to the longest format of the game in 2010 and he retired from ODIs in 2015. The former Pakistan skipper was part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2009. The tournament was played in the UK and Pakistan had defeated Sri Lanka in the final.

Afridi was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his performance throughout the T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI takes over ITBP fake appointment letters case

The CBI has taken over investigation in ITBP recruitment scam in which 24 unsuccessful candidates from across the country were conned with fake appointment letters to join the force, officials said.These candidates had appeared in the exami...

Huawei CFO back in court fighting U.S. extradition

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court Monday for the final phase of the arguments in her U.S. extradition case, which would focus on whether her arrest was politically motivated and if abuses of the pro...

First for MP Assembly: Question Hour sees online experiment

Two Madhya Pradesh MLAs were on Monday allowed to participate in the Question Hour in the online mode, a first time occurrence in the state Assembly.Congress MLAs Narayan Singh Patta Bichhiya and Ashok Marskole Niwas were connected online f...

WTO to hold ministerial meeting in Geneva in late 2021 - sources

World Trade Organization members agreed on Monday to hold the next major ministerial meeting in Geneva, Switzerland in late 2021, delegates told Reuters.The biennial conference was originally set to be held in Kazakhstan last year but was d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021