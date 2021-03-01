Left Menu

Horse racing-Trainer Elliott apologises for photo of him sitting on dead horse

Irish horserace trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed on Sunday that an image circulating on social media of him sitting on a dead horse is genuine and apologised for "any offence caused". "I apologise profoundly for any offence that this photo has caused," Elliott said in a statement https://twitter.com/gelliott_racing/status/1366171196367192064.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:36 IST
Horse racing-Trainer Elliott apologises for photo of him sitting on dead horse

Irish horserace trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed on Sunday that an image circulating on social media of him sitting on a dead horse is genuine and apologised for "any offence caused". The imaged showed Elliott, a three-time Grand National winner, sitting on a dead horse at a training yard while making a phone call.

Elliott, 42, said he was "cooperating fully" with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board which has launched an investigation into the image. "I apologise profoundly for any offence that this photo has caused," Elliott said in a statement https://twitter.com/gelliott_racing/status/1366171196367192064. "The photo in question was taken some time ago and occurred after a horse had died of an apparent heart attack on the gallops.

"At what was a sad time... my initial reaction was to get the body removed from where it was positioned. "I was standing over the horse waiting to help with the removal of the body, in the course of which I received a call and, without thinking, I sat down to take it.

"Hearing a shout from one of my team, I gestured to wait until I was finished... Such background information may seem trivial at this time... However, I feel it is important to provide people with some context surrounding this photo."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI takes over ITBP fake appointment letters case

The CBI has taken over investigation in ITBP recruitment scam in which 24 unsuccessful candidates from across the country were conned with fake appointment letters to join the force, officials said.These candidates had appeared in the exami...

Huawei CFO back in court fighting U.S. extradition

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court Monday for the final phase of the arguments in her U.S. extradition case, which would focus on whether her arrest was politically motivated and if abuses of the pro...

First for MP Assembly: Question Hour sees online experiment

Two Madhya Pradesh MLAs were on Monday allowed to participate in the Question Hour in the online mode, a first time occurrence in the state Assembly.Congress MLAs Narayan Singh Patta Bichhiya and Ashok Marskole Niwas were connected online f...

WTO to hold ministerial meeting in Geneva in late 2021 - sources

World Trade Organization members agreed on Monday to hold the next major ministerial meeting in Geneva, Switzerland in late 2021, delegates told Reuters.The biennial conference was originally set to be held in Kazakhstan last year but was d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021