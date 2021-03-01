Deactivating my social media handles till Olympics: Bajrang

Left Menu

New Delhi, Mar 1 PT Olympic-bound star Indian grappler Bajrang Punia on Monday announced he will be deactivating all his social media accounts until the Games in Tokyo this July-August.One of Indias biggest medal hopes at the Olympics, Bajrang took to Twitter to announce the decision.I will be shutting all my social media handles starting from today.

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PT) Olympic-bound star Indian grappler Bajrang Punia on Monday announced he will be deactivating all his social media accounts until the Games in Tokyo this July-August.

One of India's biggest medal hopes at the Olympics, Bajrang took to Twitter to announce the decision.

''I will be shutting all my social media handles starting from today. Now I will meet all of you after the Olympics.... I hope you will continue to shower me with your love..... Jai Hind,'' he tweeted in hindi.

Bajrang, who had qualified for the Olympics after earning a quota at the 2019 World Championships, recently returned from USA after attending a one-month training camp at Cliff Keen Wrestling Club in Michigan. The 27-year-old will be seen in action in the UWW ranking series event -- Matteo Pellicone in Italy from Thursday.

