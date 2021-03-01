Left Menu

Azharuddin bats for holding IPL matches in Hyd; Supports T'gana Minister's appeal to BCCI

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:01 IST
Azharuddin bats for holding IPL matches in Hyd; Supports T'gana Minister's appeal to BCCI

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president and former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has pitched for holding Indian Premier League (IPL) matches this season in Hyderabad, amid reports that the city may not not be part of the venues for the high-profile T20 cricket tournament.

He supported an appeal made by Telangana minister and ruling TRS Working President K T Rama Rao to BCCI and IPL to include Hyderabad as one of the venues.

''I strongly support the appeal by @ktrtrs. Hyderabad is absolutely capable in handling and conducting @IPL as per @BCCI's directives and preparing a bio-secure bubble,'' Azharuddin tweeted.

Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Municipal Administration, on Sunday appealed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for the upcoming season of IPL.

The BCCI is looking at four to five venues for holding the next edition of the IPL with Mumbai as a single host not looking feasible anymore following a surge in COVID-19 cases in and around the city.

In a tweet, Rao said, ''Open appeal to @BCCIand @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt.'' The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases out of the 176 reported in Telangana on Saturday, the state government has said.

The 14th edition of the league is scheduled to start in the second week of April.

The tournament had to be taken to the UAE last year because of the pandemic.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McKesson begins distribution of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. drug distributor McKesson Corp said on Monday it had begun distribution of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine.The vaccine became the third authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the United States over the weekend, following Fridays unanimous e...

WRAPUP 8-Myanmar court files two more charges against Suu Kyi; protesters march again

Myanmars ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared at a court hearing via video conferencing on Monday, the first time her lawyers had seen her since she was detained in the Feb. 1 military coup.Supporters meanwhile marched in several towns a...

CBI takes over ITBP fake appointment letters case

The CBI has taken over investigation in ITBP recruitment scam in which 24 unsuccessful candidates from across the country were conned with fake appointment letters to join the force, officials said.These candidates had appeared in the exami...

Huawei CFO back in court fighting U.S. extradition

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court Monday for the final phase of the arguments in her U.S. extradition case, which would focus on whether her arrest was politically motivated and if abuses of the pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021