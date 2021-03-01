Vijender's next pro bout on rooftop deck of casino ship in Goa

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:15 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@boxervijender)

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh's next bout, his first since November 2019, against a yet-to-be-announced opponent will take place in Goa on the rooftop deck of a docked ship later this month.

The 35-year-old reigning WBO Oriental and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion defeated Ghana's former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019. He has not competed ever since.

''The first-of-its-kind fight will be held on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship – who has been roped in as the venue partner,'' his promoters IOS Boxing Promotions said in a statement.

The Majestic Pride is a ship docked on the Mandovi River in Panaji, Goa.

''The bout goes beyond the traditional norms of a regular professional match and offers viewers the glitz and glamour of Vegas-style boxing event. The announcement of Vijender's opponent will be made soon,'' the organizers' release stated.

Vijender said he is looking forward to the experience.

''It is something that has never happened before in India and I am glad to be part of this unique professional match. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout,'' he said.

IOS Boxing Promotions' Neerav Tomar added, ''A boxing match on a ship is the perfect amalgamation of the intensity of boxing and razzmatazz of the entertaining casino. We hope all the fans watching or present at the venue will thoroughly enjoy the event.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

