Aguero important for us, want to help him: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that striker Sergio Aguero will have to earn his place in the starting XI despite being the club's highest goal-scorer.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:31 IST
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that striker Sergio Aguero will have to earn his place in the starting XI despite being the club's highest goal-scorer. A combination of injuries and COVID-19 has restricted Aguero to 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 32-year-old made his first start in four months in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham United, which marked City's 20th straight victory in all competitions. "He knows it. He knows it from day one, the guys who play deserve to play. From day one all my message is: 'What we did two hours ago is over.' It's not just for Sergio -- it's for everyone. I try to make fair decisions. Fair for one player is unfair for another one," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Today was a real tough game for the three players upfront. It's good news he played 60 minutes and then the next game we need him, let's go. Sergio is so important for us. He scored the most important goal in this club's history. We want to help him -- he will do it," he added. City is at the top of the Premier League standings with 62 points after 26 games, 12 points above rivals Manchester United. (ANI)

