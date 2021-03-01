Vijender set for March 19 return to boxing ring, bout to take place on ship

Undefeated professional boxing star Vijender Singh is set to make his return to the ring on March 19 and this time he will be exchanging fists in Vegas-style boxing on the Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Goa. The first-of-its-kind fight will be held on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship -- who have been roped in as the venue partner. The Majestic Pride is docked in the Mandovi River in Panaji, Goa.

The bout goes beyond the traditional norms of a regular professional match and offers viewers the glitz and glamour of Vegas-style boxing event. The announcement of Vijender's opponent will be made soon. Commenting on his fight Vijender said: "I am really excited to return to the ring. It excites me more to have my fight set-up on a ship. It is something that has never happened before in India and I am glad to be part of this unique professional match. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout."

IOS has been instrumental in bringing professional boxing in India and has successfully conducted four fights, including two in New Delhi, one in Mumbai and another one in Jaipur. Now, Neerav Tomar, promoter IOS Boxing Promotions, plans to deliver a unique sporting event for boxing fans in the country. On Vijender's upcoming bout, Neerav said, "This will be a great opportunity for Indian fans to witness a unique sporting event organised locally. This whole year gave us ample time to invest our thoughts on doing something different this time and increasing the level of professional boxing in India. A boxing match on a ship is the perfect amalgamation of the intensity of boxing and razzmatazz of the entertaining casino. We hope all the fans watching or present at the venue will thoroughly enjoy the event." (ANI)

