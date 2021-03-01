Left Menu

Stephan steps down as Rennes coach following dismal run

Rennes coach Julien Stephan has stepped down from this position following a poor run of results this year.The French soccer club thanked Stephan on Monday for all the exceptional results secured with the Brittany team, which slumped to a fourth consecutive loss in all competitions last week and has won only one game in 2021.Stephan, who took over as Rennes head coach in 2018, led his players to a stunning victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019 French Cup final.

PTI | Rennes | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:13 IST
Stephan steps down as Rennes coach following dismal run

Rennes coach Julien Stephan has stepped down from this position following a poor run of results this year.

The French soccer club thanked Stephan on Monday for all the “exceptional results'' secured with the Brittany team, which slumped to a fourth consecutive loss in all competitions last week and has won only one game in 2021.

Stephan, who took over as Rennes head coach in 2018, led his players to a stunning victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019 French Cup final. He also helped the team qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time last season.

After an excellent start to the season, Rennes has only managed two points in its past six league matches and fell to ninth place in the standings following Friday's 2-1 loss to Nice. The loss dealt a heavy blow to Rennes' ambition of returning to Europe next season.

Rennes' only win this year came on Jan. 17 and the team is now winless in its last six league games, its worst run since a seven-game run in 2019.

Philippe Bizeul, who was deputy coach under Stephan, has been appointed as caretaker, Rennes said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK finds Brazilian virus variants, hunts others

Health officials in Britain have identified six cases of a highly contagious coronavirus strain first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus -- including one in a person who has not been traced.Scientists say the variant is more transmi...

SA condoles passing of Botswana's former Foreign Minister Archibald Mogwe

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has conveyed South Africas message of condolence to the Botswana government and its citizens on the passing of former Foreign Minister, Archibald Mogwe.According to the dep...

Montreal's Olympic Stadium opens to vaccinating elderly as Canada plays catch-up

As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp-up in Canada, one of the countrys largest stadiums is preparing to receive thousands of elderly, while provinces enlist dentists, midwives, and chiropractors to help meet the expected rush for jabs.A slow rollo...

PM Modi's COVID-19 vaccination is 'inspirational': Jr. Health Minister

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modis COVID-19 vaccination will inspire other people across the country to get themselves vaccinated. PM Narendra Modis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021