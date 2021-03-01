Left Menu

Jharkhand all-set to host 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship

The wait for Indian players to sizzle on their home turf is nearly over with just ten days left before the start of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021 which will kick-start an action-packed domestic hockey calendar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:15 IST
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI

The wait for Indian players to sizzle on their home turf is nearly over with just ten days left before the start of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021 which will kick-start an action-packed domestic hockey calendar. Hockey Jharkhand has left no stone unturned to ensure the smooth function of the championship, which will be held in Simdega between March 10 to 18. The tournament will provide Indian youngsters the platform to showcase their talent and impress selectors, who will be present at the National Championships.

Twenty-one teams, with over 350 players as well as coaching and support staff, will arrive in Simdega for the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship. As a part of Hockey India's drive in spreading the game to every pocket of the country, Simdega, a district that has produced several hockey stars, has been given the nod to host the event. This is the first time Simdega, Jharkhand will be hosting a Hockey India National Championship. After five days of pool matches, the quarter-finals will be played on March 15, the semi-finals will be held on March 17 whereas the summit event is scheduled for March 18. Hockey Jharkhand's Organising Secretary Bijay Shankar Singh said: "We are very happy that Hockey India has given us the opportunity to host the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021. This the first event in the national championship calendar after the pandemic brought an abrupt halt to all sporting events last year. When we took up the onus of hosting this tournament, we knew the challenges as we are still battling the pandemic but what has really helped us go about our preparations confidently is the great support received from the Government of Jharkhand and the SOPs provided by Hockey India. It gives us a clear understanding of what needs to be done as organisers."

He further emphasised that all safety measures will be in place for the tournament. "Apart from Hockey India SOPs, we will be adhering to guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Government of Jharkhand. We look forward to hosting a successful event," he said. Apart from several SOPs laid out by Hockey India, all athletes and officials need to have the Aaroya Setu app on their devices. They must also follow physical distancing measures at all locations, except athletes on the field. A Covid-19 task force will also be constituted by the organising committee to ensure the implementation of the protocols issued by the MHA and the respective state government.

Hockey Jharkhand has also appointed doctors Vivek Kishore and Pankaj Kumar as Hygiene Officers who will be present at the venue for participants' well-being. (ANI)

