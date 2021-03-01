Left Menu

Soccer-Serie A talking points

"We need to get as many points as possible to qualify for the Champions League and that will be difficult if we don’t win these games," the Portuguese said after defeat left his side in fifth place. "The team must react like they did in the second half, they need to believe.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:27 IST
Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Serie A matches

JUVE'S WORST SEASON IN NINE YEARS Juventus slipped 10 points off the title pace as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona before leaders Inter thumped Genoa 3-0.

Andrea Pirlo’s side have a game in hand over their rivals, but the champions' stranglehold of the Serie A title is under serious threat as they endure their worst league season in nine years. Juve have picked up 46 points, their lowest total after 23 rounds since 2011-12.

However, the Turin club did win the title that year, their first in a run of nine consecutive Scudetti, and winger Federico Chiesa was adamant that 10 in a row remains the target. “We are missing important players, but we are Juve and that’s no excuse, end of story,” he told DAZN.

“We need to think about Tuesday’s game (against bottom side Crotone) and win it, because we still believe in the Scudetto”. FONSECA FUMBLES ANOTHER BIG GAME

AS Roma missed the chance to cut the gap to second-placed AC Milan to two points as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico, extending a dismal run for the capital club in big games. In Serie A matches against fellow top-seven sides – Juventus, Milan, Inter, Lazio, Atalanta and Napoli – Roma have picked up three points from a possible 24, drawing three and losing five.

But these problems are nothing new under coach Paulo Fonseca, who has led the club to three wins in 20 matches in these fixtures since taking charge ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. "We need to get as many points as possible to qualify for the Champions League and that will be difficult if we don’t win these games," the Portuguese said after defeat left his side in fifth place.

"The team must react like they did in the second half, they need to believe. We must improve against these types of team; if we commit errors, they will punish us. This is what’s missing." SEMPLICI SPARKS HOPES OF CAGLIARI REVIVAL

Three months and 16 matches later, Cagliari finally recorded a Serie A win on Leonardo Semplici’s debut as coach. The former SPAL manager took the reins at the Sardinian club last week after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked for failing to take the club out of the relegation zone.

Beating bottom side Crotone was crucial to Cagliari’s survival hopes, and a 2-0 win left them two points behind Torino in 17th, although Toro have a game in hand. "The situation in the league table isn’t the best but I have faith that we’re on the right path," Semplici told Sky Italia.

"We know we haven’t done anything yet, but it was important to start on the right foot."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK finds Brazilian virus variants, hunts others

Health officials in Britain have identified six cases of a highly contagious coronavirus strain first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus -- including one in a person who has not been traced.Scientists say the variant is more transmi...

SA condoles passing of Botswana's former Foreign Minister Archibald Mogwe

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has conveyed South Africas message of condolence to the Botswana government and its citizens on the passing of former Foreign Minister, Archibald Mogwe.According to the dep...

Montreal's Olympic Stadium opens to vaccinating elderly as Canada plays catch-up

As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp-up in Canada, one of the countrys largest stadiums is preparing to receive thousands of elderly, while provinces enlist dentists, midwives, and chiropractors to help meet the expected rush for jabs.A slow rollo...

PM Modi's COVID-19 vaccination is 'inspirational': Jr. Health Minister

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modis COVID-19 vaccination will inspire other people across the country to get themselves vaccinated. PM Narendra Modis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021