Trescothick, who played 76 tests for England and helped them win the Ashes in 2005, will step down as assistant coach of Somerset to take up his new role. Former New Zealand off-spinner Jeetan Patel has been named England's spin bowling coach and youth team head coach Jon Lewis has been promoted to the role of the senior team's pace bowling coach.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:33 IST
Cricket-England appoint Trescothick as batting coach

Former England opening batsman Marcus Trescothick has been named batting coach of the senior men's team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

Former New Zealand off-spinner Jeetan Patel has been named England's spin bowling coach and youth team head coach Jon Lewis has been promoted to the role of the senior team's pace bowling coach. Former Yorkshire off-spinner and Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson will replace Lewis in the reconfigured elite pathway coach role.

"Marcus, Jon, and Jeetan have demonstrated their ability at the highest level and also show huge potential for the future," ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat said in a statement. "Richard's coaching pedigree speaks for itself and to have someone of his quality playing a prominent role in the development and preparation of our best young players is a real asset."

