Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes eye surgery, says progress is slow

The new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled Good Bye, he wrote.Bachchan, who had on Saturday written about a medical condition that required surgery, said he is spending his days with nothing to do as he cannot read, write and see because of the surgery.So just sitting there in oblivion, eyes shut most of the time and attempted listening to music, which is not a very convincing pastime unless of course it is being created.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:45 IST
Amitabh Bachchan undergoes eye surgery, says progress is slow
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday revealed he has undergone eye surgery and hoped ''all shall be well''.

The 78-year-old actor wrote on his official blog that ''the best is being done'' and quipped that he be excused for any typing errors.

''Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery are slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused,'' Bachchan wrote.

In the long blog post, the actor compared his situation to that of West Indies great Gary Sobers and recalled an incident he had heard about the former cricketer.

Bachchan said while he was unsure if the story was ''authentic', his current struggle with typing resembled one of Sobers' innings where he battled to save his team, drunk. ''At a cricket match with a strong opponent, WI was not in a very good position and looked to lose the game. Gary Sobers, sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few. When his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred.

''When asked how did he do it, he said, 'when I went out I was seeing three balls, I was hitting the middle one.' My eye condition is somewhat similar. I am seeing three letters for each word and hitting the middle button,'' Bachchan joked.

On a serious note, the screen icon said he may have to get surgery on the other eye.

Bachchan hoped he would recover before the shoot of his next film with director Vikas Bahl.

''My love to all. Progress is slow and there is yet another eye to go so it's a long haul, hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few. The new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled ''Good-Bye,'''' he wrote.

Bachchan, who had on Saturday written about a medical condition that required surgery, said he is spending his days with ''nothing to do'' as he cannot read, write and see because of the surgery.

''So just sitting there in oblivion, eyes shut most of the time and attempted listening to music, which is not a very convincing pastime unless of course it is being created. But that too is out of bounds' for the moment.'' The screen icon wrote he was overwhelmed with the love and support which came his way after he opened up about the medical condition on Saturday.

Calling it an ''emotional moment'', Bachchan wrote, ''I never expect it and when it comes, it's overwhelming. Thank you, deeply touched.

''What would I ever do without the love and affection I get from this grateful caring and loving family,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK finds Brazilian virus variants, hunts others

Health officials in Britain have identified six cases of a highly contagious coronavirus strain first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus -- including one in a person who has not been traced.Scientists say the variant is more transmi...

SA condoles passing of Botswana's former Foreign Minister Archibald Mogwe

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has conveyed South Africas message of condolence to the Botswana government and its citizens on the passing of former Foreign Minister, Archibald Mogwe.According to the dep...

Montreal's Olympic Stadium opens to vaccinating elderly as Canada plays catch-up

As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp-up in Canada, one of the countrys largest stadiums is preparing to receive thousands of elderly, while provinces enlist dentists, midwives, and chiropractors to help meet the expected rush for jabs.A slow rollo...

PM Modi's COVID-19 vaccination is 'inspirational': Jr. Health Minister

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modis COVID-19 vaccination will inspire other people across the country to get themselves vaccinated. PM Narendra Modis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021