Left Menu

Wijnaldum says win over Sheffield United has lifted Liverpool's confidence

After ending the four-match losing run in the Premier League, Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum said that the victory over Sheffield United will put the team in a positive mindset and will also lift their confidence ahead of the next game.

ANI | Sheffield | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:57 IST
Wijnaldum says win over Sheffield United has lifted Liverpool's confidence
Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo/ Georginio Wijnaldum Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After ending the four-match losing run in the Premier League, Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum said that the victory over Sheffield United will put the team in a positive mindset and will also lift their confidence ahead of the next game. Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League here on Monday.

"I think it's a good thing if you win a lot in a row, but I think this is a good one to stop the losses that we have had before. I think this is really good for the team and it gives a good feeling again [ahead of] the next game and also [lifts] our confidence," Wijnaldum told Liverpoolfc.com. During the match, the heroics of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had frustrated Liverpool as he made five first-half saves, including two in as many minutes to deny Mohamed Salah and Wijnaldum.

Liverpool eventually found a way past Ramsdale in the 48th minute when Curtis Jones scored a goal. Kean Bryan then scored an own goal as Liverpool secured three points from the game. Wijnaldum said that his team will have to keep the momentum going and give everything to win the games.

"Yes, and that's what we have to do if we want to finish in the top four. We have to put a run together and just hope the teams above us slip. We can only control our own performances so we have to look at it game by game, give everything and try to win the games," he said. Sitting on the sixth spot, Liverpool now have 43 points and will next play against Chelsea on March 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian action hero Dhruv Verma's first Indo-Polish film "No Means No" won best trailer award

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 1 ANIPNN The trailer for Vikash Vermas film No Means No launched with much fanfare in a grand way at the Hotel Grand Hyatt Mumbai, attended by celebrities like Vivek Oberoi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the fi...

Soccer-Barcelona club offices searched, arrests made - regional police

Catalan police made several arrests after searching the offices of La Liga side Barcelona, a police spokeswoman said on Monday, without confirming the number of arrests made or their identities.Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported that...

German Cup game under threat due to coronavirus infections

Werder Bremens German Cup final against Jahn Regensburg is on the verge of being called off due to coronavirus infections among the second division team.Regensburg managing director Christian Keller said Monday that more infections among th...

Kauvery Hospital Emphasizes on the Need for Antimicrobial Stewardship

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir A first of its kind training programme includes the know-hows of using antibiotics on patients It is important to know who needs antibiotics and optimum usage of the same Kauvery Hospital, one of the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021