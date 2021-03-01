Soccer-Moore named Sheffield Wednesday boss after leaving Doncaster

Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday said they had appointed Darren Moore as their new manager on Monday, after the 46-year-old left his previous job at Doncaster Rovers. League One side Doncaster confirmed that Andy Butler had replaced Moore as first-team manager until the end of the season.

"Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to announce the appointment of Darren Moore as our new first team manager," second-tier Wednesday said in a statement https://www.swfc.co.uk/news/2021/march/owls-appoint-darren-moore-as-new-manager. "Moore now joins the Owls with immediate effect and will be in charge for Wednesday night's Championship clash with Rotherham at Hillsborough."

Wednesday are 23rd in the Championship table, six points from the safety zone. Moore is the club's third permanent manager this season, following the exits of Garry Monk and Tony Pulis. Doncaster, who are currently sixth in the League One table, eight points behind the automatic promotion places with two games in hand, expressed disappointment at Moore's departure.

"We are disappointed that Darren has chosen to leave the club part way through what has been a season full of promise," chairman David Blunt said https://www.doncasterroversfc.co.uk/news/2021/march/butler-appointed-manager-until-the-end-of-the-season. "We have made significant efforts to support Darren over the past 18-months and ensure he was able to build a team capable of challenging in the top six. Our ambitions remain to achieve a top six finish."

