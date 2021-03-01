Left Menu

German Cup game under threat due to coronavirus infections

PTI | Regensburg | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:49 IST
Werder Bremen's German Cup final against Jahn Regensburg is on the verge of being called off due to coronavirus infections among the second division team.

Regensburg managing director Christian Keller said Monday that more infections among the players were detected following coach Mersad Selimbegovic's positive test on Friday for COVID-19.

Regensburg's game against Paderborn went ahead Saturday as per the German soccer league's protocols, but Sunday's tests revealed that players were infected, too.

Bremen said on its website Monday that it assumed Tuesday's cup game will be called off. It was waiting for confirmation from the German soccer federation.

