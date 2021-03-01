Soccer-Shenzhen confirm signing of Colombia's Quintero

Chinese Super League side Shenzhen FC has confirmed the signing of Juan Fernando Quintero from River Plate.

The 28-year-old Colombia international linked up with the Jordi Cruyff-coached side for a reported 5.9 million euros ($7.11 million) at the end of last year but the signing was only officially announced on Monday. Quintero, who has played 28 times for his home country, is the most expensive signing so far ahead of the upcoming Chinese Super League season, which is expected to kick off in late April.

Shenzhen, meanwhile, have lost the services of Cameroonian striker John Mary, who was the club's leading scorer last season. The 27-year-old has joined the Japanese side of Avispa Fukuoka on loan after he was unable to enter China due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

