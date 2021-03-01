Left Menu

Deaf 50-over National Zonal cricket tourney to be held in Delhi from March 1 to 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:51 IST
The second ODI National Zone Cricket Championship League for the deaf will be held here from March 1 to 5, the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said on Monday.

The 50-over tournament will be held at the MCG 2 & 3, Ghevra Cricket Ground, Kanjhwala here and will witness deaf cricketing talent from across the country competing for the championship title. The tournament assumes significance as the performance of the players in the event can secure them a spot in the team for the Deaf ICC World Cup 2022. The champions will get a cash reward of Rs 1,00,001 while the runner-up team will be given a cash prize of Rs 50,001. ''The wait is over and we are really excited to be hosting this tournament. This will be the best platform for all cricketing talent in India to come and showcase themselves. This tournament will definitely encourage the Indian players and give them confidence to play at the international level,'' IDCA president Sumit Jain said in a statement. ''This will be an important test for all our players as the team for DICC World Cup 2022 will be chosen from among these players. This is their opportunity to reserve a spot in Team India for the World Cup.'' PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS

