Left Menu

Soccer-Italy referee head says public can 'get to know' officials via TV interviews

The new head of the Italian Referees Association (AIA) said that referees should speak to the media more after Daniele Orsato made a landmark appearance on Italian television.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:54 IST
Soccer-Italy referee head says public can 'get to know' officials via TV interviews

The new head of the Italian Referees Association (AIA) said that referees should speak to the media more after Daniele Orsato made a landmark appearance on Italian television. Experienced official Orsato, who took charge of the 2020 Champions League final, made a rare public appearance when he was a guest on RAI’s "90th Minute" programme on Sunday.

Alfredo Trentalange, the newly elected AIA president, hinted that there could be more to come, although he stopped short of promising imminent post-match interviews with officials. “We’re thinking about it and talking about it,” he told Radio Anch'io Sport.

“We’re sharing these ideas, even though it’s premature to address this topic for now.” “Yesterday was an important moment with Orsato speaking to the media. Now we must reflect on the future, but it was a good start,” he added.

“We aren’t great at communication, we’re better at refereeing, but if you get to know the referees it will be better for everyone.” Trentalange also revealed that he hopes to have female referees officiating in Serie A matches in the next two years.

“We want to support the female referees who are showing that they are at the top level,” he said. “They must be considered, and I hope there can be an acceleration in that sense; my dream is to succeed with that in the next two years.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sany India launches its first 'Made in India' Piling Rig

Pune Maharashtra India, March 1 ANINewsVoir Sany India, a global leader in the CE Industry has launched its first Made in India Piling Rig, SR235 for the Indian market recently. With the best in class features, the new SR235 manufactured at...

BJP reaches out to Christian community in poll-bound Kerala

The BJP on Monday reached out to minority Christians in poll-bound Kerala on Monday with senior party leader and deputy chief minister of Karnataka C N Ashwath Narayan meeting a senior Catholic priest seeking to gain the confidence of the c...

Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street, bond yields ease

Stocks are higher across the board in early trading on Wall Street as bond yields ease lower following several weeks of shooting higher.Traders were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate. The SP 500 wa...

Nepal planning to purchase 2 million COVID-19 vaccines from India

Nepal is all set to start the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged above 55 years from March 7, the health minister has said, as the country is planning to purchase an additional 2 million doses of vaccine from India.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021