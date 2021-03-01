Post draw against Chelsea, de Gea calls on Man Utd to step-up their game

Following a goalless draw against Chelsea in the ongoing Premier League, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has called on his side to be more clinical in their approach in order to win the trophy. De Gea expressed disappointment with United's inability to create scoring chances in Sunday's game, but was satisfied with the way players defended.

"I think that the draw is fine, but if we want to do something good and we want to win trophies and win the league, we have to beat these teams," the club's official website quoted de Gea as saying. "We didn't have many chances; we didn't create too much. I think the last pass was what we missed today. We created good counter-attacks, but at the end, the last pass wasn't the best option, but at least we defended really well today.

"They [Chelsea] didn't have many chances. They had a couple of chances, but the team was strong today. We gave everything today but it wasn't enough, to be honest," the goalkeeper added. Manchester United now has 50 points from 26 games while table-toppers Manchester City has 62 points from as many games. United will next take on Crystal Palace on Thursday. (ANI)

