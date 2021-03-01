Left Menu

Post draw against Chelsea, de Gea calls on Man Utd to step-up their game

ANI | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:59 IST
Post draw against Chelsea, de Gea calls on Man Utd to step-up their game
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Following a goalless draw against Chelsea in the ongoing Premier League, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has called on his side to be more clinical in their approach in order to win the trophy. De Gea expressed disappointment with United's inability to create scoring chances in Sunday's game, but was satisfied with the way players defended.

"I think that the draw is fine, but if we want to do something good and we want to win trophies and win the league, we have to beat these teams," the club's official website quoted de Gea as saying. "We didn't have many chances; we didn't create too much. I think the last pass was what we missed today. We created good counter-attacks, but at the end, the last pass wasn't the best option, but at least we defended really well today.

"They [Chelsea] didn't have many chances. They had a couple of chances, but the team was strong today. We gave everything today but it wasn't enough, to be honest," the goalkeeper added. Manchester United now has 50 points from 26 games while table-toppers Manchester City has 62 points from as many games. United will next take on Crystal Palace on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

