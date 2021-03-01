Left Menu

Uganda International: Indian shuttlers Varun, Malvika clinch gold medals

Indian shuttlers Varun Kapur and Malvika Bansod produced thrilling performances to emerge champions at the 2021 Uganda International in Kampala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:15 IST
Uganda International: Indian shuttlers Varun, Malvika clinch gold medals
Malvika Bansod (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttlers Varun Kapur and Malvika Bansod produced thrilling performances to emerge champions at the 2021 Uganda International in Kampala. In the action-packed final matches, Varun registered a hard-fought 21-18, 16-21, 21-17 win over seventh seeded Sankar Muthusamy to lift his maiden senior international men's singles title while second-seed Malvika had to work hard during her come-from-behind 17-21, 25-23, 21-10 victory against compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya in the women singles category.

The junior World No. 2 Varun, who has been a consistent performer on the junior circuit and clinched his sixth title earlier this year, won the first game convincingly before losing the second. However, the 17-year-old looked in complete control in the decider and wrapped up the match comfortably in his favour. Meanwhile in the women singles summit clash, Haryana girl Anupama started off well to take early lead by winning the first game. However, the 19-year-old Malvika recovered well in time and was rewarded for her never give up attitude as the Nagpur girl worked hard to win the next two games as well as the gold medal.

Sankar and Anupama settled for silver medals in the four-day tournament which saw the participation of athletes from India, Germany alongside African countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish and Chinese presidents discuss buying Chinese COVID vaccine -PAP

Polish President Andrzej Duda has talked with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about buying the Chinese COVID-19 shot, his aide told state-run news agency PAP on Monday, as the country looked for ways to speed up vaccination of its reside...

Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street, bond yields ease

Stocks are higher across the board in early trading on Wall Street as bond yields ease lower following several weeks of shooting higher.Traders were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate. The SP 500 wa...

TeamEx Retail redefines the structure of employments along with its ayurvedic world

New Delhi India, March 1 ANIThePRTree With an aim to reach every household to create a platform for the people who want to get financial freedom in their lives, TeamEx Retail provides the opportunity for all those hard workers who want to m...

MoRTH releases ratings for 18,668 km NH stretches covering 343 toll plazas

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released the ratings for 18,668 km of completed 46 lane NH stretches covering 343 toll plazas. This has been done by NHAI under MoRTH, which has taken initiative to improve its accountability ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021