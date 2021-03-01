Left Menu

Sayali stands out in her sub-Junior title win

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:30 IST
Sayali Wani of Maharashtra outwitted Haryana's Suhana Saini 4-3 to emerge champion at the 82nd Cadet & Sub-Junior National Table Tennis Championships here on Monday.

Top-seeded Suhana led 3-2 but goofed it up in the crucial sixth game, allowing her Nasik rival to inch ahead. Sayali courageously saved a match point at 9-10. And when she made it 10-all, she grabbed the first chance to go 11-10 up before finishing the game and match in style. In the Cadet Girls' final, M Hansini notched up a 4-2 victory over Tamil Nadu's Ananya Muralidharan. What stood out on the day was Hansini’s better reading of the situation. On the other hand, Ananya relied too much on her backhand blocks and drives. Rarely did she employ her forehand while Hansini was adept at doing both. Her top-spin forehand winners often fetched rewards, saving her whenever in trouble.

Results: Cadet Girls: Final: M Hansini bt Ananya Muralidharan 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9.

Sub-Junior Girls: Final: Sayali Wani bt Suhana Saini 11-8, 7-11, 14-12, 5-11, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10.

