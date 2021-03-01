The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours.

EXPECTED STORIES: *Reports of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country.

*Report of I-League match between Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers.

*Report of I-League match between Neroca FC vs Punjab FC.

*Report of Shooting Shotgun World Cup in Cairo.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-TRAINING Indian team trains for final Test, top guns go full throttle at nets Ahmedabad, Mar 1 (\RPTI) Big guns Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane went full throttle at the nets as the Indian cricket on Monday trained in earnest for the upcoming fourth and final Test against England.

SPO-CRI-RICHARDS-PITCH I am confused about moaning and groaning about pitch: Richards slams critics of Indian tracks New Delhi, Mar 1 (\RPTI) West Indian batting legend Viv Richards is not amused with past and present English cricketers ''moaning and groaning'' about the spin-friendly pitches in India and said the visitors did not prepare well for the challenge.

SPO-BAD-IND Swiss Open: Sindhu, Saina may face off in semis; all eyes on Chirag-Satwik Basel (Switzerland), Mar 1 (\RPTI) Reigning world champion P V Sindhu will be eager to return to the podium as former winner Saina Nehwal looks to regain her touch in the season-opening Swiss Open tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

SPO-BOX-LD VIJENDER Vijender's next pro bout on rooftop deck of casino ship in Goa New Delhi, Mar 1 (\RPTI) Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh's next bout, his first since November 2019, against a yet-to-be-announced opponent will take place in Goa on the rooftop deck of a docked ship on March 19.

SPO-CRI-HOGG-ASHWIN Get him back, Hogg says batting for Ashwin's return to ODI squad Sydney, Mar 1 (\RPTI) Former Australia all-rounder Brad Hogg has called for Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in India's ODI squad, saying the senior off-spinner is a wicket-taker who also adds depth to batting.

SPO-CRI-ECB-COACHES England appoint Trescothick as batting coach; Lewis, Patel join as permanent bowling coaches London, Mar 1 (\RPTI) England on Monday appointed former opener Marcus Trescothick as the new batting coach of the national team, besides roping in Jon Lewis and New Zealand's Jeetan Patel as bowling and spin bowling coaches on permanent basis.

SPO-CRI-NZ NZC shifts matches against Australian men, England women to Wellington Wellington, Mar 1 (\RPTI) New Zealand's upcoming T20 International against Australian men and their women's national team fixture against England, slated to be held in Tauranga, were on Monday moved to Wellington due to logistical reasons.

SPO-CRI-MAXWELL-KOHLI Maxwell eager to learn from 'pinnacle of the game' Kohli at RCB Wellington, Mar 1 (\RPTI) Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is chuffed about playing alongside and learning from Virat Kohli in the upcoming IPL, calling the Indian captain ''the pinnacle of the game'' for his dominance across formats.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri finishes T-39 as Grace grabs win for his father in Puerto Rico Rio Grande (Puerto Rico), Mar 1 (\RPTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded 2-under 70 -- his fourth straight under par -- in the final round to finish tied-39th at the Puerto Rico Open here.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-GROUP D Mumbai trounce Himachal by 200 runs, remain unbeaten in league stage Jaipur, Mar 1 (\RPTI) Domestic giants Mumbai trounced Himachal Pradesh by 200 runs in their final Elite Group D game here on Monday to remain unbeaten in the league stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

