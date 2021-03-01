Left Menu

Motor racing-Vettel fully motivated and fitting in well at Aston Martin

"It’s really, really hard to win a race if you are the third fastest car but not impossible, as we proved last year," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:42 IST
Motor racing-Vettel fully motivated and fitting in well at Aston Martin
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Aston Martin have no doubts about Sebastian Vettel's will to win as the four-times Formula One world champion prepares for a fresh start after some tough and error-strewn seasons at Ferrari.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer told Reuters the 33-year-old German, who won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13, had already made a strong impression at the factory. "He's working incredibly hard," said the American.

"I can attest to the fact that he's really motivated. But I don't think the motivation is to prove the nay-sayers wrong. I think it's just how he is. I think he's just driven to do the best he can." The German has replaced Mexican Sergio Perez alongside Canadian Lance Stroll -- son of the team's billionaire owner Lawrence and 11 years his junior.

Szafnauer said the team, whose new car will be unveiled on Wednesday, would learn from Vettel. "The partners, the employees, all of us are going to be lifted by the fact he's won four times and he knows what it takes," he said, adding that Vettel also remained refreshingly down-to-earth.

He related how the German brought a home-baked loaf of bread as a gift when he came to stay. "He can easily go buy a box of chocolates or a bunch of flowers but that's not him. He'll come with 'I baked this loaf of bread'," he said.

"And he really, really likes British humour. It's not to find a common thread, it's just who he is. So far he's fitted in really, really well here." The team, who started as Jordan in 1991, finished fourth as Racing Point last year and have been renamed Aston Martin in the sportscar marque's return as a constructor for the first time since 1960.

Perez triumphed in Bahrain last December and Szafnauer said Vettel could also be a winner this year. "It's really, really hard to win a race if you are the third fastest car but not impossible, as we proved last year," he said. "Can Seb do it? For sure."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK: Poorer nations should get "gold-standard" COVAX vaccines

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Monday that he understood the conundrum faced by developing countries as they wait for vital supplies of coronavirus vaccine. But Raab urged poorer nations to wait for the gold standard vaccines d...

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except South, central India: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department IMD said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May.However, it has forecast a likelihood of below nor...

COVID vaccination 2nd phase: 5,176 senior citizens get jabs in Delhi DEL DL-VACCINE-LDALL SECOND PHASE (Incorporating related series) Covid vaccination '

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi received their first shots of COVID vaccine on Monday as the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital, officials said.In the first phase starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh benef...

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain assumes office as CISC

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain took over as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee CISC, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1982, Jain is an alumnus of the National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021