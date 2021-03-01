Left Menu

Australian player Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

But they rejoined the team following two negative COVID-19 tests after they were spared the three-day quarantine when their appeal was accepted by the PSL committee.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:00 IST
Australian player Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 while playing in the Pakistan Super League and has been put in isolation, his club said on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said all remaining members of Islamabad United have tested negative.

''One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive ... and was immediately put in isolation two days ago,'' Islamabad said in a statement.

In his only appearance in PSL this year, Ahmed took 1-40 against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday. Islamabad lost by six wickets.

Two-time champion Islamabad was due to meet Quetta Gladiators at 7 pm on Monday, but the PCB said the match will be delayed for two hours.

It's the first COVID-19 positive test in Pakistan's premier twenty20 league, which began on February 20.

On February 21, Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and head coach Daren Sammy were allowed to rejoin their squad after their appeal against a quarantine for breaching COVID-19 protocols was accepted by the PCB.

Riaz and Sammy breached the team's bio-secure bubble on Feb. 19 when they met with their team owner, who was not part of the bubble. But they rejoined the team following two negative COVID-19 tests after they were spared the three-day quarantine when their appeal was accepted by the PSL committee. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK: Poorer nations should get "gold-standard" COVAX vaccines

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Monday that he understood the conundrum faced by developing countries as they wait for vital supplies of coronavirus vaccine. But Raab urged poorer nations to wait for the gold standard vaccines d...

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except South, central India: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department IMD said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May.However, it has forecast a likelihood of below nor...

COVID vaccination 2nd phase: 5,176 senior citizens get jabs in Delhi DEL DL-VACCINE-LDALL SECOND PHASE (Incorporating related series) Covid vaccination '

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi received their first shots of COVID vaccine on Monday as the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital, officials said.In the first phase starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh benef...

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain assumes office as CISC

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain took over as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee CISC, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1982, Jain is an alumnus of the National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021