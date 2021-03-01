Left Menu

Paddlers Desai, Batra off to winning starts in WTT Contender series in Doha

Ace Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai made an impressive return to the international circuit by registering straight-game victories in their respective qualifying round-2 matches at the World Table Tennis WTT Contender series here on Monday.Batra, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, registered a 12-10 14-12 11-8 victory over Spains Sofia-Xuan Zhang in womens singles, while world no. However, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Mudit Dani and Diya Chitale suffered defeats in their respective singles qualifying round matches.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:01 IST
Paddlers Desai, Batra off to winning starts in WTT Contender series in Doha

Ace Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai made an impressive return to the international circuit by registering straight-game victories in their respective qualifying round-2 matches at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender series here on Monday.

Batra, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, registered a 12-10 14-12 11-8 victory over Spain's Sofia-Xuan Zhang in women's singles, while world no. 73 Desai notched up an easy 11-5 12-10 11-6 win over compatriot Anthony Amalraj to progress to the third round of the men's singles qualifiers.

The season-opener is also the first international tournament Indian players are participating in after the long coronavirus-forced break. However, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Mudit Dani and Diya Chitale suffered defeats in their respective singles qualifying round matches. Two-time national champion Mukherjee failed to get the better of Ukraine's Tetyana Bilenko 5-11 3-11 12-10 9-11 while Dani, who is ranked 200, went down 8-11, 6-11 11-8 6-11 against world no. 85 Olah Benedek of Finland. Chitale started off well against Romania's Irina Ciobanu with a game's lead, but she couldn't capitalise on the momentum and lost the match 11-8 9-11 3-11 8-11 against the world no. 98.

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have received direct entries into the men's singles main draw, while 10 other Indians are playing in the qualifiers at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK: Poorer nations should get "gold-standard" COVAX vaccines

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Monday that he understood the conundrum faced by developing countries as they wait for vital supplies of coronavirus vaccine. But Raab urged poorer nations to wait for the gold standard vaccines d...

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except South, central India: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department IMD said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May.However, it has forecast a likelihood of below nor...

COVID vaccination 2nd phase: 5,176 senior citizens get jabs in Delhi DEL DL-VACCINE-LDALL SECOND PHASE (Incorporating related series) Covid vaccination '

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi received their first shots of COVID vaccine on Monday as the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital, officials said.In the first phase starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh benef...

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain assumes office as CISC

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain took over as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee CISC, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1982, Jain is an alumnus of the National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021