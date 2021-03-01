Left Menu

Soccer-Ibrahimovic set for spell on sidelines after adductor injury - reports

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an adductor injury during their 2-1 victory over AS Roma, local media have reported.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:42 IST
Soccer-Ibrahimovic set for spell on sidelines after adductor injury - reports

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an adductor injury during their 2-1 victory over AS Roma, local media have reported. Ibrahimovic, Milan's top scorer this season, was forced off during the Serie A contest on Sunday, with coach Stefano Pioli confirming after the match that he had picked up a muscle problem and would be evaluated on Monday.

Italian media reported that tests showed that Ibrahimovic had injured his adductor muscle and said he would be evaluated again in 10 days. He is expected to miss Milan's next two league games against Udinese and Verona. Milan, who are second in Serie A, four points behind bitter rivals Inter Milan, play Manchester United in the last 16 of the Europa League, with the first leg scheduled for March 11.

It was not immediately clear if the 39-year-old striker would be fit for Milan's trip to Old Trafford. This week, the Swede had agreed to appear as a guest for four nights at the San Remo music festival in Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman dies in fire

A 19-year-old woman was charred to death as the LPG cylinder caught fire while she was cooking in Odishas Kalahandi district on Monday, police said.The incident took place at Khapramal village under Koksara Police Station limit of the distr...

UK: Poorer nations should get "gold-standard" COVAX vaccines

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Monday that he understood the conundrum faced by developing countries as they wait for vital supplies of coronavirus vaccine. But Raab urged poorer nations to wait for the gold standard vaccines d...

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except South, central India: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department IMD said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May.However, it has forecast a likelihood of below nor...

COVID vaccination 2nd phase: 5,176 senior citizens get jabs in Delhi DEL DL-VACCINE-LDALL SECOND PHASE (Incorporating related series) Covid vaccination '

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi received their first shots of COVID vaccine on Monday as the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital, officials said.In the first phase starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh benef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021