Tennis-Barty to skip Dubai event due to leg injury
World number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week's Dubai Tennis Championships to continue her recovery from a left leg injury, the Australian said on Monday. "Thank you to the event organisers and the WTA for all the work you are doing, I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks time."Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:45 IST
World number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week's Dubai Tennis Championships to continue her recovery from a left leg injury, the Australian said on Monday. The 24-year-old, who also pulled out of this week's Qatar Open in Doha for the same reason, struggled with a left thigh strain throughout last month's Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the quarter-finals.
"Unfortunately I have withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships," Barty said. "I wish the tournament a safe and successful event and hope to play there next year. "Thank you to the event organisers and the WTA for all the work you are doing, I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks time."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Dubai
- Miami
- Australian Open
- Qatar Open
- Doha
- Barty