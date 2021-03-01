Left Menu

Horse racing-Trainer Elliott condemned for photo of him sitting on dead horse

Horseracing bodies joined in condemnation of Irish trainer Gordon Elliott on Monday after a photograph circulated on social media showed him sitting on a dead horse. Elliot, a three-times Grand National winner, had earlier confirmed the image was genuine and apologised for "any offence caused".

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:50 IST
Horse racing-Trainer Elliott condemned for photo of him sitting on dead horse
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Horseracing bodies joined in condemnation of Irish trainer Gordon Elliott on Monday after a photograph circulated on social media showed him sitting on a dead horse.

Elliot, a three-times Grand National winner, had earlier confirmed the image was genuine and apologised for "any offence caused". The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said it was appalled while Horse Racing Ireland condemned the 'disturbing' image unreservedly.

"We expect all those in our sport to demonstrate respect for horses, on the racecourse, in the training yard, on the gallops, and wherever they have horses in their care," said the BHA statement. "People who work in our industry believe their values -- of caring for and respecting our horses -- have been deeply undermined by this behaviour," it added.

"On their behalf, and on behalf of all horse-lovers, we say unequivocally that British horseracing finds this totally unacceptable." The BHA said it was considering its own regulatory options.

The image showed Elliott sitting on a dead horse at a training yard while making a phone call. The trainer said he was "co-operating fully" with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) which has launched an investigation.

Horse Racing Ireland, the national authority for thoroughbred racing, said the image "does a disservice to the thousands of people who look after their horses on a daily basis". Elliot said in a statement that the photo had been taken some time ago after a horse had died of an apparent heart attack on the gallops.

"At what was a sad time... my initial reaction was to get the body removed from where it was positioned," he explained. While standing over the horse, he said he received a phone call and, "without thinking", sat down to take it.

"Hearing a shout from one of my team, I gestured to wait until I was finished... Such background information may seem trivial at this time... However, I feel it is important to provide people with some context surrounding this photo."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman dies in fire

A 19-year-old woman was charred to death as the LPG cylinder caught fire while she was cooking in Odishas Kalahandi district on Monday, police said.The incident took place at Khapramal village under Koksara Police Station limit of the distr...

UK: Poorer nations should get "gold-standard" COVAX vaccines

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Monday that he understood the conundrum faced by developing countries as they wait for vital supplies of coronavirus vaccine. But Raab urged poorer nations to wait for the gold standard vaccines d...

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except South, central India: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department IMD said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May.However, it has forecast a likelihood of below nor...

COVID vaccination 2nd phase: 5,176 senior citizens get jabs in Delhi DEL DL-VACCINE-LDALL SECOND PHASE (Incorporating related series) Covid vaccination '

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi received their first shots of COVID vaccine on Monday as the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital, officials said.In the first phase starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh benef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021