Guardiola hails Mumbai City FC after club's 'incredible success' in ISL

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday congratulated Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC after the Sergio Lobera-led side secured their first League Winners Shield.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:01 IST
Mumbai City presented with League Winners Shield (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City made the most of their chances as they dished out a complete performance to beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, here on Sunday.

With this win, the Mumbai-based club also secured a place in the AFC Champions League having already qualified for the ISL playoffs. ISL Shield Winners Mumbai City FC will play their two-legged semi-finals against fourth-placed FC Goa. Guardiola hopes Mumbai City FC would continue the winning momentum in the playoffs too.

"Incredible success. It is part of the CFG family. Incredible success. It is part of the CFG family. Now comes the play-off. Hopefully, they can do well. Congratulations to all the people. Every league is tricky and when you win it is well deserved," said Guardiola as tweeted by Manchester City. ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the league stage, will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC.

FC Goa also qualified for the semi-finals of the ISL after playing out a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC on Sunday. ISL 2020-21 Playoff fixtures:Friday, March 5 - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - PJN Stadium, FatordaSaturday, March 6 - NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - GMC Stadium, BambolimMonday, March 8 - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - GMC Stadium, BambolimTuesday, March 9 - ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - PJN Stadium, FatordaSaturday, March 13 - TBD - PJN Stadium, Fatorda (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

