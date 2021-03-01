The following are the top/expected stories at 2125 hours.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-TRAINING Indian team trains for final Test, top guns go full throttle at nets Ahmedabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Big guns Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane went full throttle at the nets as the Indian cricket on Monday trained in earnest for the upcoming fourth and final Test against England.

SPO-CRI-RICHARDS-PITCH I am confused about moaning and groaning about pitch: Richards slams critics of Indian tracks New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) West Indian batting legend Viv Richards is not amused with past and present English cricketers ''moaning and groaning'' about the spin-friendly pitches in India and said the visitors did not prepare well for the challenge.

SPO-CRI-WAUGH-KOHLI-DOCU Kohli is like modern day hero: Waugh Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Australian great Steve Waugh feels that Virat Kohli is like a ''modern-day hero'' who represents the ''new attitude of India'' of taking everything head on with a mind set of nothing is impossible.

SPO-BAD-IND Swiss Open: Sindhu, Saina may face off in semis; all eyes on Chirag-Satwik Basel (Switzerland), Mar 1 (PTI) Reigning world champion P V Sindhu will be eager to return to the podium as former winner Saina Nehwal looks to regain her touch in the season-opening Swiss Open tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

SPO-BOX-LD VIJENDER Vijender's next pro bout on rooftop deck of casino ship in Goa New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh's next bout, his first since November 2019, against a yet-to-be-announced opponent will take place in Goa on the rooftop deck of a docked ship on March 19.

SPO-CRI-HOGG-ASHWIN Get him back, Hogg says batting for Ashwin's return to ODI squad Sydney, Mar 1 (PTI) Former Australia all-rounder Brad Hogg has called for Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in India's ODI squad, saying the senior off-spinner is a wicket-taker who also adds depth to batting.

SPO-CRI-ECB-COACHES England appoint Trescothick as batting coach; Lewis, Patel join as permanent bowling coaches London, Mar 1 (PTI) England on Monday appointed former opener Marcus Trescothick as the new batting coach of the national team, besides roping in Jon Lewis and New Zealand's Jeetan Patel as bowling and spin bowling coaches on permanent basis.

SPO-CRI-NZ NZC shifts matches against Australian men, England women to Wellington Wellington, Mar 1 (PTI) New Zealand's upcoming T20 International against Australian men and their women's national team fixture against England, slated to be held in Tauranga, were on Monday moved to Wellington due to logistical reasons.

SPO-CRI-MAXWELL-KOHLI Maxwell eager to learn from 'pinnacle of the game' Kohli at RCB Wellington, Mar 1 (PTI) Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is chuffed about playing alongside and learning from Virat Kohli in the upcoming IPL, calling the Indian captain ''the pinnacle of the game'' for his dominance across formats.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri finishes T-39 as Grace grabs win for his father in Puerto Rico Rio Grande (Puerto Rico), Mar 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded 2-under 70 -- his fourth straight under par -- in the final round to finish tied-39th at the Puerto Rico Open here.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-LD GROUP D Mumbai trounce Himachal by 200 runs, remain unbeaten in league stage Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Domestic giants Mumbai trounced Himachal Pradesh by 200 runs in their final Elite Group D game here on Monday to remain unbeaten in the league stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-PLATE Uttarakhand pip Assam to enter knockout round of Vijay Hazare Trophy Chennai, Mar 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand thrashed Sikkim by 145 runs on Monday to remain unbeaten in the Plate group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy national 50-overs tournament here, and clinch a spot in the knockout phase, pipping Assam by virtue of a better net run-rate.

SPO-BAD-UGANDA Indian shuttlers Varun, Malvika win Uganda International titles New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Varun Kapur and Malvika Bansod registered hard-fought wins to clinch the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the 2021 Uganda International in Kampala.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-GROUP E Saurashtra make Hazare quarters despite shock loss to Services Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Saurashtra suffered a shocking 62-run loss at the hands of Services but still managed to finish as Group E toppers and qualified for the knock-out phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-CHRCHILL Churchill Brothers survive late Gokulam Kerala scare to extend lead atop table Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Churchill Brothers survived a last-minute scare to beat 10-man Gokulam Kerala FC 3-2 and extend their lead atop the I-League table here on Monday.

SPO-TT-IND Paddlers Desai, Batra off to winning starts in WTT Contender series in Doha Doha, Mar 1 (PTI) Ace Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai made an impressive return to the international circuit by registering straight-game victories in their respective qualifying round-2 matches at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender series here on Monday.

