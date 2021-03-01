Sports News Roundup: Djokovic ties Federer's record for most weeks as world No.1; Hot Heat roll to 6th straight win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in Spanish football.

ARE VALENCIA BAD ENOUGH TO GO DOWN? Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend:

MAN UTD STILL FALLING SHORT AGAINST BIG GUNS Tennis-After Melbourne loss, Sabalenka vows to be ready for Serena

Aryna Sabalenka's mind was full of doubts before playing Serena Williams for the first time at the Australian Open but the feisty Belarussian has vowed to be mentally much stronger going into her next contest against the 23-times Grand Slam winner. The strongly built Sabalenka finished 2020 with trophies at Ostrava and Linz and arrived in Melbourne for the year's first Grand Slam after picking up her third straight title at a WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi.

NBA roundup: Hot Heat roll to 6th straight win

Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.

NHL roundup: Chicago's Patrick Kane hits milestone in win

Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal with 10:50 remaining in the third period and the host Chicago Blackhawks pulled away over the final 20 minutes for a 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings. Kane became the fourth player in team history to score 400 goals for Chicago, joining Hall of Famers Bobby Hull (604) and Stan Mikita (541) along with Steve Larmer (406). He also became the 100th player in NHL history, 10th active player and ninth American-born player to reach the mark.

Spring training roundup: Dodgers top A's in opener

Matt Davidson hit a go-ahead home run as the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers opened spring-training play Sunday with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Mesa, Ariz. Davidson, who agreed to a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Feb. 16, started the opener as the Dodgers' designated hitter. Corey Seager also drove in a run for Los Angeles on a bloop single in the third inning.

Japan, Argentina under-24s set to play friendlies in Japan

Japan's Olympic men's football team will ramp up its preparations for the Tokyo Games by hosting two friendlies against their under-24 counterparts from Argentina later this month, the Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Monday. The first match will be held at Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium on March 26 before the sides face each other again in three days at the Mikuni World Stadium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka.

Djokovic ties Federer's record for most weeks as world No.1

Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 310th week. Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month guaranteed that he would surpass Federer's record on March 8.

Swiatek builds mental strength with Lego

Constructing intricate models on Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International.

Barty to skip Dubai event due to leg injury

World number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week's Dubai Tennis Championships to continue her recovery from a left leg injury, the Australian said on Monday. The 24-year-old, who also pulled out of this week's Qatar Open in Doha for the same reason, struggled with a left thigh strain throughout last month's Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

