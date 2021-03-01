IPC launches Tokyo 2020 anti-doping webpage

Left Menu

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Monday announced that it has launched a Tokyo 2020 anti-doping dedicated webpage with a summary of key information for National Paralympic Committees, National Anti-Doping Organisations and International Federations ahead of this year's Paralympic Games.

01-03-2021
International Paralympic Committee logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Monday announced that it has launched a Tokyo 2020 anti-doping dedicated webpage with a summary of key information for National Paralympic Committees, National Anti-Doping Organisations and International Federations ahead of this year's Paralympic Games. This new webpage includes information about the IPC Anti-Doping Code, the Tokyo 2020 Doping Control Guidebook, and other key pieces of information for Games participants about the anti-doping programme and how it will be conducted.

"A number of key dates ahead of the Paralympics are highlighted, along with links to a range of Tokyo 2020 resources, to help ensure athletes and support personnel are prepared in the lead up to (and during) the Games," the IPC said in a statement. The educational resources include the recently launched 'ADEL for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics' e-learning course - a collaboration between the IPC and the World Anti-Doping Agency to educate athletes and coaches participating at the Games.

The IPC also provide 'PlayTrue2020' resources, which provide an easy-to-understand explanation of the doping control procedures. PlayTrue2020 is a legacy project for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, led by the Government of Japan and the Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA) and focussed on promoting sport values. IPC Anti-Doping Director James Sclater, in a statement, said: "It is important that the IPC launches this webpage, as we want everyone, from athletes to coaches, NPCs to IFs and medical professionals to support staff, to understand the significance and intricacies of anti-doping - and to arrive at Tokyo 2020 well prepared.

"With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games fast approaching, we need to ensure everyone involved is well-informed and understand their rights and obligations prior to the games." (ANI)

