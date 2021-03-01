Left Menu

Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on Instagram

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:12 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram on Monday. The Indian skipper has joined Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Argentine forward Lionel Messi, Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce, and Ariana Grande in the 100 million club.

Kohli is also the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram. Ronaldo tops the list (sportsperson) with 266 million followers while Messi is second on the list with 187 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform. Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008. The Indian skipper has scored 12,040 runs in 251 ODIs at an average of 59.31.

Kohli has represented India in 90 Tests, scoring 7,490 runs with the highest of 254*. In T20I cricket, he has played 85 matches, piling 2,928 runs at a strike rate of 138.43. The Indian skipper is currently gearing up for the fourth and final Test against England which gets underway on Thursday. The hosts are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the upcoming fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared a video on Twitter to give a glimpse of players sweating it out in the nets. In the video, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane can be seen batting in the nets while Rohit Sharm can be seen having a chat with head coach Ravi Shastri. The players also worked on their fielding skills, making sure the team is well-prepared in all the departments when they face the English side in the final game of the series.

In the ongoing series, Rohit, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers and now in the fourth Test, skipper Kohli would look to come to the party and end his century-drought. Kohli had last scored a century way back in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

If India manage to win or draw the final Test against England, then the side will qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the side would take on New Zealand in the summit clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

