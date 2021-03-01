Soccer-Tottenham's Europa last-16 games with Dinamo Zagreb reversed
"UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 first and second leg-ties involving GNK Dinamo and Tottenham Hotspur have been reversed," UEFA said in a statement. "The matches will take place in London and Zagreb respectively." The decision was good news for Spurs' Premier League hopes as they now avoid a trip overseas ahead of the derby clash at Arsenal which is sandwiched between the two Europa games on March 14.Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:40 IST
Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League round-of-16 first and second- leg matches against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb have been reversed due to a clash with north London rivals Arsenal, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Monday. Spurs and Arsenal, who face Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus in the last 16, were both due to play their first legs away from home on March 11 and the second legs at home a week later.
As domestic cup winners, having won the FA Cup last season, Arsenal are given priority and therefore retain their home advantage in the second leg. "UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 first and second leg-ties involving GNK Dinamo and Tottenham Hotspur have been reversed," UEFA said in a statement.
"The matches will take place in London and Zagreb respectively." The decision was good news for Spurs' Premier League hopes as they now avoid a trip overseas ahead of the derby clash at Arsenal which is sandwiched between the two Europa games on March 14.
