Soccer-Stroppa sacked by Crotone with club bottom of Serie A standings

Stroppa led the club to the top flight for the second time in their history after they finished as runners-up in Serie B last season, but he struggled this term and departs with three wins from 24 games. A 2-0 defeat to direct relegation rivals Cagliari on Sunday proved to be the final straw as it left Crotone in last place with 12 points, eight adrift of safety.

Crotone have sacked head coach Giovanni Stroppa after a six-match losing run left the Calabrians rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table. Stroppa led the club to the top flight for the second time in their history after they finished as runners-up in Serie B last season, but he struggled this term and departs with three wins from 24 games.

A 2-0 defeat to direct relegation rivals Cagliari on Sunday proved to be the final straw as it left Crotone in last place with 12 points, eight adrift of safety. “Thus ends a beautiful and intense journey lasting almost three years, not without its difficult moments but culminating in an extraordinary survival and a second historic promotion to Serie A,” read a club statement.

