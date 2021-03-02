Left Menu

Soccer-Ibrahimovic and Mihajlovic to sing 1970s hit at Sanremo festival

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sinisa Mihajlovic may have earned hard man reputations in football, but Italian viewers will get the chance to see their softer side when the two friends sing a duet of 1970s hit ‘Io Vagabondo’ at the Sanremo festival.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sinisa Mihajlovic may have earned hard man reputations in football, but Italian viewers will get the chance to see their softer side when the two friends sing a duet of 1970s hit 'Io Vagabondo' at the Sanremo festival. The host of the annual music festival, Amadeus, said on Monday that AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic, 39, and Bologna coach Mihajlovic, 52, will perform the 1972 song by Italian band Nomadi on Thursday.

It was also revealed that Ibrahimovic will take part in a sketch with Amadeus and comedian Rosario Fiorello, who both support Milan's rivals Inter. The Swede's participation on four nights of the festival between Tuesday and Saturday had caused controversy in Italy, given that his club have a Serie A game against Udinese on Wednesday before they visit Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic had planned to continue training in the Ligurian seaside town and travel to participate in both games. However, he sustained a muscle injury in Sunday's 2-1 win at AS Roma that reports in Italian media say will rule him out for 10 days.

