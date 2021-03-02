Left Menu

Tennis-Federer to miss this month's Miami Open

Roger Federer will not compete at this month's Miami Open as the Swiss maestro continues to work his way back to fitness after two knee operations in the past 12 months, the Miami Herald reported on Monday. But after those events, Federer will take a training break, the paper reported. He last played in the 2020 Australian Open, where he fell to Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 04:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 04:12 IST
Tennis-Federer to miss this month's Miami Open

Roger Federer will not compete at this month's Miami Open as the Swiss maestro continues to work his way back to fitness after two knee operations in the past 12 months, the Miami Herald reported on Monday. Federer will miss out on defending his Miami Open title at the March 22-April 4 Masters 1000 event, although Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are expected to take part along with Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer will make his long-awaited return to the court at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha next week and the 39-year-old may play an event in Dubai after that his agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed to the Miami Herald. But after those events, Federer will take a training break, the paper reported.

He last played in the 2020 Australian Open, where he fell to Djokovic in the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. downplays possibility of sharing COVID-19 vaccines with Mexico

The Biden administration on Monday downplayed the prospect of sharing coronavirus vaccines with Mexico, saying it is focused first on getting its own population protected against a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. The r...

UPDATE 2-Huawei CFO’s lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous U.S. extradition hearing resumed in a Canadian court on Monday with defence countering prosecutors claims that Meng misled HSBC about the Chinese telecom companys relationship with its affiliate ...

Senate to debate COVID-19 bill this week after Democrats retreat on minimum wage

The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday after Democrats backed down from an effort to raise the minimum wage to 15 as part ...

Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for U.S. use by May -CEO

Novavax Incs COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if U.S. regulators authorize it based on data from the companys British trial, which could be completed in the coming weeks, its chief executive said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021