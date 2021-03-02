Left Menu

Soccer-Johnson backs UK bid for 2030 World Cup, offers stadiums for Euro 2020 games

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is the "right time" for the United Kingdom and Ireland to launch a bid to host the 2030 soccer World Cup, while he added the country would also be willing to host extra Euro 2020 matches this year if required. “We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 04:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 04:59 IST
Soccer-Johnson backs UK bid for 2030 World Cup, offers stadiums for Euro 2020 games

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is the "right time" for the United Kingdom and Ireland to launch a bid to host the 2030 soccer World Cup, while he added the country would also be willing to host extra Euro 2020 matches this year if required.

“We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it’s the right place,” Johnson said in an interview with The Sun. “It’s the home of football, it’s the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country.” The newspaper reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set aside 2.8 million pounds ($3.90 million) in his Budget on Tuesday to promote a bid for the World Cup tournament along with 25 million pounds of fresh funding for the grassroots game.

“We want to see a bonanza of football in the years ahead," Johnson added. The World Cup, which takes place every four years, has only been held on British shores once before, when England triumphed on home soil in 1966.

Johnson also left the door open to the UK hosting additional Euro 2020 games, after the government last week unveiled plans to end all restrictions on social contact in England by June 21. "We are hosting the Euros. We are hosting the semis and the final,” he said. “If they want any other matches that they want hosted, we’re certainly on for that but at the moment that’s where we are with UEFA.”

The Euros were postponed by a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and are now set to take place across 12 different host cities from June 11-July 11. Those cities include Glasgow, which will host three group games and a last-16 tie, and London, where three group games, one last-16 match plus the semi-finals and final will be staged at Wembley Stadium in London.

UEFA medical advisor Daniel Koch told Reuters last week that European soccer's governing body will make a decision in early April on the suitability of venues and planned capacities, and Johnson said the UK is ready to take on more fixtures if asked. The other host cities are Dublin, Bilbao, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome, St Petersburg, Bucharest, Budapest and Baku.

($1 = 0.7182 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. downplays possibility of sharing COVID-19 vaccines with Mexico

The Biden administration on Monday downplayed the prospect of sharing coronavirus vaccines with Mexico, saying it is focused first on getting its own population protected against a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. The r...

UPDATE 2-Huawei CFO’s lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous U.S. extradition hearing resumed in a Canadian court on Monday with defence countering prosecutors claims that Meng misled HSBC about the Chinese telecom companys relationship with its affiliate ...

Senate to debate COVID-19 bill this week after Democrats retreat on minimum wage

The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday after Democrats backed down from an effort to raise the minimum wage to 15 as part ...

Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for U.S. use by May -CEO

Novavax Incs COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if U.S. regulators authorize it based on data from the companys British trial, which could be completed in the coming weeks, its chief executive said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021