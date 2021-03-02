Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer: U.S. look to take major step forward in Olympic qualifying bid

The United States men's under-23 soccer team are aiming to make up for past disappointments, coach Jason Kreis said on Monday as his squad gathered in Mexico for a training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament. With the U.S. women having already earned their spot at this year's rescheduled Tokyo Games, the men will try to do the same and qualify for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics if they can reach the final of the March 18-30 competition. NBA roundup: Hot Heat roll to 6th straight win

Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points. Ex-NHL player Todd Bertuzzi arrested on DUI charge

Retired NHL forward Todd Bertuzzi was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to multiple reports Monday. Bertuzzi, who played 18 seasons in the NHL, was arrested Saturday morning in Auburn Hills, Mich., after other motorists called 911. When police reached him, they saw his car run a red light, and when they pulled him over, they suspected Bertuzzi was intoxicated, TMZ reported. Hawks fire head coach Lloyd Pierce

The Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Lloyd Pierce after two-plus seasons, the team announced Monday. Pierce, hired in May 2018, went 63-120 in 183 games. It was his first head coaching stint. The Hawks are currently 14-20 and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Lyon opener

Teen qualifier Clara Tauson of Denmark upset top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Monday in the first round of the Lyon Open in France. The 18-year-old Tauson saved six of nine break points and improved her 2021 record to 15-3 with the victory in one hour and 32 minutes. Her next opponent will be Hungary's Timea Babos, a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 winner over Russia's Varvara Gracheva. NHL roundup: Chicago's Patrick Kane hits milestone in win

Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal with 10:50 remaining in the third period and the host Chicago Blackhawks pulled away over the final 20 minutes for a 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings. Kane became the fourth player in team history to score 400 goals for Chicago, joining Hall of Famers Bobby Hull (604) and Stan Mikita (541) along with Steve Larmer (406). He also became the 100th player in NHL history, 10th active player and ninth American-born player to reach the mark. Spring training roundup: Dodgers top A's in opener

Matt Davidson hit a go-ahead home run as the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers opened spring-training play Sunday with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Mesa, Ariz. Davidson, who agreed to a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Feb. 16, started the opener as the Dodgers' designated hitter. Corey Seager also drove in a run for Los Angeles on a bloop single in the third inning. Djokovic ties Federer's record for most weeks as world No.1

Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 310th week. Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month guaranteed that he would surpass Federer's record on March 8. Federer to miss this month's Miami Open

Roger Federer will not compete at this month's Miami Open as the Swiss maestro continues to work his way back to fitness after two knee operations in the past 12 months, the Miami Herald reported on Monday. Federer will miss out on defending his Miami Open title at the March 22-April 4 Masters 1000 event, although Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are expected to take part along with Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal. Swiatek's success helps Poland revive coastal tournament

The success of Poland's Iga Swiatek has helped bring a WTA women's tournament back to the country's coast after an absence of more than 10 years and local fans will get the chance to see her play, the organisers said on Monday. Teenager Swiatek crushed American Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 to triumph at the rescheduled French Open in October and became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion.

