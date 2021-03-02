Left Menu

Real Madrid held by Sociedad ahead of derby against Atlético

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 02-03-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 09:34 IST
Real Madrid held by Sociedad ahead of derby against Atlético
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@realmadridfra)

It was a tactical change that didn't last more than 15 minutes, but it was just long enough to cost Real Madrid a chance to fight for the Spanish league lead in the derby against Atlético Madrid next weekend.

Coach Zinedine Zidane's attempt to push Madrid forward by switching formations midway through the game against Real Sociedad backfired on Monday, leading to a 1-1 home draw that kept the defending champions from getting within range of the city rival going into the derby at Atlético's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

Madrid conceded after Zidane changed a 4-3-3 formation to 3-5-2 at halftime, leaving Madrid more exposed defensively. It needed an 89th-minute equalizer by Vinícius Júnior to salvage the draw.

"We changed to three defenders because I didn't like how we were pressing forward, but then we changed it back quickly," Zidane said. "Maybe it hurt us. I was trying to change the dynamic of the game." The draw halted Madrid's four-game winning streak in the league and left the club five points from its city rival, which has a game in hand. Madrid has the same points total as second-placed Barcelona but trails on goal difference.

A win would have moved Madrid within three points of Atlético entering the derby.

"We had our chances but couldn't capitalize on them and in the end, we lost two points at home," Zidane said. "We can't forget that we were up against a great rival and it played very well." Sociedad, which had won three in a row in the league, stayed in fifth place, six points from fourth-placed Sevilla in the final Champions League place.

"We leave with a bad taste in our mouth," Sociedad forward Cristian Portu said.

"We deserved more. Usually, an away draw against Real Madrid is a good thing, but not with the way that the game developed." Madrid, still without injured players such as Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos, struggled against Sociedad's well-organized team at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium.

Portu opened the scoring for the visitors with a header into the top corner in the 55th minute, taking advantage of some soft defending by Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy.

"There was some disconnection after the change to three defenders," Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said. "We were a bit lost and they had more space. In the end, Mendy couldn't get to the cross in time and they scored a great goal." Zidane said he made the tactical change because he wasn't happy with how the team had been playing.

"It was only for about 10 or 15 minutes and then I changed it back to a 4-3-3 formation and we played better," he said.

Vinícius Júnior, in his 100th match with Madrid, equalized with a shot from inside the area.

Madrid forward Mariano Díaz came close by hitting the crossbar earlier in the game, and midfielder Casemiro also wasted a couple of good opportunities with second-half headers that flew wide.

It was Madrid's first draw at home in the league, adding to three losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds advantage over low-yielders, risk currencies slip back

The dollar stood firm against its low-yielding peers on Tuesday on bets of a faster economic recovery in the United States and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will show greater tolerance of higher bond yields than other central b...

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

Boeing Co and the Royal Australian Air Force RAAF said on Tuesday they had completed the first flight test on a pilotless fighter-like jet designed to operate in conjunction with crewed aircraft.The Loyal Wingman, the first military aircraf...

K7 Computing Launches Lifetime Valid Antivirus - K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition

- The Infiniti Edition is available only for the first 50,000 customers worldwide and protects up to 5 devices CHENNAI, India, March 1, 2021 PRNewswire -- K7 Computing www.k7computing.com, a global major in cybersecurity, announced the laun...

Equity indices up 1 pc, energy and IT stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Tuesday with energy and IT stocks witnessing substantial gains amid positive global trends. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 514 points or 1.03 per cent at 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021