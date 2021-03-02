Left Menu

NZ vs Aus: Visitors set to make changes in third T20I, confirms McDonald

Australia is set to make a few changes in the upcoming third T20I of the five-match series, assistant coach Andrew McDonald confirmed on Tuesday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 02-03-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 09:36 IST
NZ vs Aus: Visitors set to make changes in third T20I, confirms McDonald
Australia assistant coach Andrew McDonald (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia is set to make a few changes in the upcoming third T20I of the five-match series, assistant coach Andrew McDonald confirmed on Tuesday. Australia are 0-2 down in the five-match series and the visitors need to win the third T20I to stay in the series. The third match would be played on Wednesday in Wellington.

Wellington's Sky Stadium will be hosting the final three T20Is between Australia and New Zealand and the visitors are likely to include Ashton Turner or D'Arcy Short in their starting XI. All-rounder Ashton Agar can be left out of the team as he has conceded 50 runs from five overs bowled in the first T20Is against New Zealand.

"We haven't got those middle overs right. That may be a reason for us to reinforce that area or make some changes that potentially strengthen that area with both bat and ball. They've played spin well at this stage. Agar has played two games in the last three and a half months as well so he's going to be better every game that he plays," cricket.com.au quoted McDonald as saying. "Zampa at this stage hasn't gotten into the games but his quality over the last two years suggests that the next game he probably will have an impact. It is an area that we do need to improve in if we're going to compete and beat this Kiwi side," he added.

Short or Tuner would give strength to Australia's batting while Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, and the uncapped Riley Meredith are also in the squad to give depth to the fast-bowling. McDonald also said it was a huge positive that the series was being played out in Wellington rather than heading north to Auckland, which is in New Zealand's Level 3 restrictions.

"We feel for those in Auckland going back into lockdown and Eden Park is a great ground to play and it would have been a fantastic atmosphere, so probably a loss in terms of the big crowd. In terms of us not having to quarantine on the way home in the current landscape is a huge positive," said McDonald.Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

